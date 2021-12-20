Katharine Leadbetter “Kate” Mills, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at age 89. Kate was smart, funny, kind and generous to everyone she met, according to a fellow community activist. For nearly 60 years, she was also a fearless and untiring champion of Oregon’s natural beauty — most especially the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.
The adopted and only child of H.L. Pittock Leadbetter and Constance Clementine Williams Leadbetter, Kate was born Sept. 22, 1932, in Portland and was educated at Catlin Gabel School and Stanford University. She met John Ainsworth “Jack” Mills in Portland, where they married in 1952.
After raising four sons in Camas, Wash., and Portland, they moved to the upper Hood River Valley in the mid-’70s, where adding seven horses, an ill-tempered burro, Bantam chickens, Muscovy ducks, barn cats and a dog to the family medley was relatively easy. Along with her love of animals and the outdoors, Kate relished a soul-stirring play, whether in Hood River, Ashland or Broadway.
She enjoyed her later-life nickname: “Grandma-On-A-Beer-Can” after Kate, in leather chaps and a Stetson, became the artwork in Town & Country Magazine, and then on cans of local Cloudcap Amber Ale. She’s shown happily saddled on her horse “Sunshine” with Mount Hood’s wild north side behind them.
Even before moving to Hood River, both Kate and Jack volunteered at a number of nonprofits on both sides of the Willamette River. One of Kate’s favorites was co-chairing the massive, volunteer-run Catlin Gabel Rummage Sale in 1964 which filled the old Journal Building from Morrison to Salmon streets — now Portland’s Waterfront Park. Proceeds helped to fund financial aid.
Once she and Jack had a Mt. Hood address, she became more active in her new community, helping found the Columbia Center for the Arts and start recycling programs in Hood River. She was a founding member of the Hood River Valley Residents Committee and Friends of Timberline. She recruited friends, raised money, wrote letters and lobbied to help enact the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Act.
She served on boards of the Gorge Community Foundation, Thrive Hood River (formerly the Hood River Valley Residents Committee), the High Desert Museum, Maryhill Museum of Art, and the Hood River Classic Horse Show.
Kate is survived by four sons and their families: John and his wife, Patricia, of Portland, Michael and his wife, Amie, of Parkdale, Lewis and his wife, Debra, of San Diego, Edward and his wife, Irene, of Bellevue; and seven grandchildren, who will miss “G-ma.” She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, of 59 years.
A memorial service will be announced in the spring of 2022 (updates at 541-352-7729). The family suggests donations in memory of Kate to Hearts of Hospice, who helped our family, or to the causes that Kate so passionately supported.
