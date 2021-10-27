Karen Tresko Smith passed away Oct. 15, 2021, at home. Born Karen Jean Tresko, Oct. 28,1947, in Portland, Ore., she was the first of seven children to parents Donald and Dorothy. In 1953, the family moved to Spokane, Wash. Karen attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic grade school, graduated from Marycliff all girls Catholic high school in 1965 and attended Kinman Business University and Spokane Community College. In 1968, she married John Peterson in Virginia. In 1969, was blessed with her daughter Rebecca Lynn and eventually returned to Spokane. In 1982, she moved to Hillsboro, Ore. In 1994, she married Clay Smith and lived happily in The Dalles for 25 years. In 2020, she returned to Spokane. Most of her career was spent as a bank teller.
Karen had a zest for life and loved staying busy. She worked at Camp Chevrolet in the 1970s and earned extra money with her professional belly dance group, sold Sarah Coventry jewelry and also Beeline Fashions. In the 1980s, she operated her own business, Fireside Marble in Beaverton, Ore., aided by the Spokane family business, Tresko Monument. As years went by, she enjoyed several activities: Volunteering at various Catholic churches she attended, camping, traveling, gardening, cooking, Nascar, sewing, arts and crafts, crocheting, Toast Masters, and volunteering for the Wasco County Republican Party, just to name a few.
Karen is survived by daughter Becky (Patrick) Callahan; brothers Bill, Dick and John (Sheri) Tresko; sisters Gwen (Steve) Maguire, Sheryl (Jim) Lumper and Maryann Tresko; grandchildren Melody, David and Theresa Kurth; and several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Dorothy, and by her husband Clay.
Mass will be held for her Friday, Oct. 29 at 1:30pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral. Memorial Service is 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Hennessy Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane. Graveside burial at noon same day at Holy Cross Cemetery.
