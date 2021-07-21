Justin Alexander Mei Shen Su was born Aug. 27, 1979, in Portland, Ore. As a child, Justin was very inquisitive and loved talking with adults. He could strike up a conversation with anyone on almost any topic. His elementary school principal, Jim Sims, remembers, "Justin was a very precocious child. He could read and understand literature at high school level. He was very respectful but in no uncertain terms informed the educators he was not going to read Dick and Jane in a reading circle. Justin used his advanced mathematics and reading abilities to enhance his independent research in areas that interested him. As many educators who worked with Justin would say, he was one of, if not the brightest student, they had ever encountered."
Justin enjoyed target and trap shooting, boating, fishing, flying, scuba diving, snow skiing, construction projects, and playing poker. He was a self-motivated individual who completed his high school education in his midteenage years and enrolled in college prior to graduating high school.
As a young adult, Justin was widely sought for his vast technical knowledge, software development skills and telecommunications expertise. He moved to Los Angeles in his early 20s and then on to Nevada to expand his entrepreneurial endeavors.
Justin had a unique ability to comprehend a problem, the intellect to figure the solution, a strong work ethic to persevere, and mechanical aptitude to succeed. He worked tirelessly and refused to give up. He completed meaningful projects such as installing the communications and IT systems for NORCOR Correctional Facility in The Dalles before the age of 21. Those who knew him well were aware of his kindness and generosity with his time and resources. Rather than reaping the rewards for himself, he was constantly creating jobs for others. He often needed labor for his projects and if someone was otherwise unemployable, he gave them a chance. Over time, some learned valuable skills, started families, and developed careers. His impact was significant.
Justin would always lend a hand to someone in need and was extremely generous to all who knew him. He was a compassionate person and acknowledged the needs of others before his own. He dearly loved his parents, family and friends. He enjoyed having fun and meeting new people. Whether giving a tour of his favorite places or barbecuing one of his father's recipes, everyone left with a smile, a full belly and a story to tell. Justin was eager to try new things and had a "let's go" attitude towards adventure. He took the time to show and teach people new things. He was appreciated for his generosity, kindness, desire to help others succeed, wry sense of humor, selfless humility, inspiration, and strong faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Justin was born with a servant heart. Although he didn't have children of his own, he had a major impact on the lives of Carlton, Dylan and Arabella Sims, who knew him as Uncle Justin. Recently he traveled to Omaha, Neb., to support Arabella in qualifying for the Olympics. He had an absolute glow on his face with every turn and an enormous smile when she made the U.S. Olympic Team. He was as proud as if she were his own daughter.
Justin inspired his customers, friends, and family. His impact on others with his love of the Lord and personal relationship with Jesus was undeniable, and his prayerful approach with friends and family will be felt for generations to come.
After a brief illness at the age of 41, Justin died unexpectedly on July 4, 2021, in Portland. It was only a few months after his father Kok Djen Su 's passing. He is survived by his mother, Grace Su, many uncles and aunts in Indonesia, and cousins in Jakarta, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Seattle. Their faith in Christ Jesus sustains and comforts them with the assurance of eternal life.
A celebration of life is planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at Shepherd of the Valley Bible Church, 1631 Eighth St., Hood River, Ore. A livestream of Justin's service can be accessed at the church's website on the day of his service at svbchr.org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Justin Su Memorial Scholarship Fund at Horizon Christian School, 700 Pacific Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
Justin's final words were, "God is great!"
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCentetcom to leave a note of condolence for the family.
