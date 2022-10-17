Junietta Elizabeth Macnab, born Oct. 20, 1927, and passed away on Sept. 15, 2022. Thursday morning at 7 a.m. in her home in The Dalles, Ore., she reached out and accepted the embrace of our Lord and joined her husband George, relatives and friends in everlasting life.
Junie was a women of many hats: Daughter, niece, aunt, godmother, Grandma, GG, friend, teacher, volunteer, bowler, baker/pie maker and most importantly a woman of God in the Catholic Church.
Junie, don’t call me June, was born Oct. 20th, 1927, in Spokane, Wash., to Joe and Junietta. Junie was an only child whose early years were spent in Iowa, then in Chicago.
From 5-7 she went to Hillcrest Boarding School in Beaver Dam, Wis., where she learned to torture her children with the correct use of cutting one’s meat and setting a table. At 12 her family moved to Point of Rock, Sarasota, Fla. It was there that Junie developed her love of the ocean with adventures of swimming, fishing, crabbing, eating shrimp (her favorite food) and riding her bike up and down the coastline. She even made her way to Silver Springs where she fondly remembered her rides with herpetologist Ross Allen in his boat.
Junie chose to move to Mt. Vernon, Iowa, in 1944 to live with Grandma Jettie and complete her senior year. Junie went on to the University of Louisville (she always booed the Kentucky Wildcats when they were on TV) to study home economics and become a teacher. Being a social creature, she joined the Delta Zeta Sorority. After one year of college Junie decided to go to work as a bookkeeper for ADP.
She graduated to Wasco, Ore., in 1948 to work at Uncle Howards Chrysler dealership. Her life changed forever as she met the man of her dreams, a man of God, family and country, George Macnab. Their first date has going to church with Grandma Bee. After a whirlwind romance they were married June 10, 1950. Junie, who didn’t really know how to cook, was thrust into a position of feeding, cleaning, and mothering a large harvest crew. She quickly learned that cherry pie with the pits intact was not a good experiment.
Five years later, mom got her wish, children: Mike 1955, Dennis 1958, and Tim 1961. They then started practicing the rhythm method and had three girls in 30 months, Junie, Susie, and Bonnie. Junie was actively involved in her children’s lives, passing the love of swimming, sewing, cooking, family and most important the love of God to them. Junie shuttled kids to sporting events, bowled, was a long time sewing 4H leaders, volunteering as a librarian for the City of Wasco, and finally in 1983 was awarded Huskie Booster of the year.
In 1984, George and Junie moved to The Dalles to own their very first home. Junie was active in her church, PEO, community events, bowling, gardening, cookie making for the neighborhood kids, and being a Grandma and even officiating Grandpa and the grandkids' pancake eating contests.
Junie is survived by her children, Mike, Dennis, Tim, Junie, Susie, and Bonnie; grandchildren Nick, Meggie, Alex, McKenan, Quinn, Drew, Nicole, Brenn, Dustin, and Jessica; and great-grandchildren, Kamrynn, Karter, Christopher, Greyson, and Brekken.
A viewing will be held Oct. 21 at 9:30 a.m. at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall in The Dalles, with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a funeral Mass at 12:45 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in The Dalles, with interment and luncheon to follow at St. Peter Cemetery.
