Julie Hay was born as Julie Fay Garvin on March 10, 1961, in Moses Lake, Wash., to her mother, Carol Garvin Parker, and her father John Garvin. She lived in Moses Lake, Ventura, Calif., Spokane, Wash., Cheney, Wash., Port Orchard, Wash., Snoqualmie, Wash., Spokane Valley, Wash., Bend, Ore., and The Dalles, Ore.
Julie was preceded in death by her father, John Garvin; sister, Lucinda Harmon; father- and mother- and brother-in-law; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was survived by her mother, Carol Garvin Parker; her husband, John Hay; son, John (Little John) Hay and his wife Katie; son, Jacob Hay and his wife Callie; granddaughter, Shyloa Hay; nine brothers- and sisters-in-law; 13 nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and nephews; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Julie was schooled in California and Washington State, where she last attended Cheney High School. It was in high school when she had to face cancer for the first time. She was able to successfully be cured of that bout of cancer.
Later, Julie married John Hay on Aug. 18, 1979 in Spokane. They were both baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1977, at the same time, at the same location, though they didn’t know each other yet. They met over a year later and had been together in worship, travels, and child rearing for over 41 years.
Though Julie thought of herself as a shy person, she would not hold back from defending or helping her family when she could. She was known among friends and family for her bright personality that was reflected in her brightly colored dress. She was easy to love with a quick smile and cheerful disposition.
Julie lost her last fight with cancer when she died on Nov. 26, 2020, quietly at her home.
We will miss you a lot, sweet Julie.
Services will be handled via Zoom meeting by invitation.
