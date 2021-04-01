Judy Hamilton Orcutt was born on March 26, 1945, to Albert and Edith Busch in Billings, Mont., the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Billings West High in 1963.
Judy married Vince Orcutt in Hood River, Ore., in 1968. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Theirs was a long and special relationship until Vince’s death in 2005. Judy remarried in 2012 to her high school sweetheart, Carl Hamilton. They returned to Shepherd, Mont., where they had originally met 50 years earlier. They loved dancing to country music and traveling in their RV.
Judy worked as a Server at various restaurants in Hood River until she opened her own business, Judy’s Hair Cottage, on June Street. She retired in 2012. Judy loved animals, especially her troupe of toy poodles. She loved country music, Native American jewelry, baby critters, open skies and dancing.
Judy passed away on March 8, 2021. Vince’s daughters, Kim Loyd (Oregon) and Rhonda Gandy (Washington) and their families remember her with love. Many nieces and nephews, long-time patrons and friends remember her sweet disposition and warm laugh. Her husband Carl and four sisters survive her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister and a brother. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Cancer Society or Hospice Services. The family invites you to a Celebration of Life at the Hood River Saddle Club, 4384 Belmont Drive, Hood River, on April 14 at 1 p.m. COVID guidelines will be observed. Service will be recorded and available on YouTube.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.