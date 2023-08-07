Judith Herndon Wright, of Hood River, Ore., died peacefully in her sleep on July 18, 2023, at the age of 79, while vacationing with family in Manzanita, Ore. Judy spent her last day with all her most precious people, sitting in the sunshine singing, telling stories, watching a glorious sunset, and eating pizza and s’mores.
Family grieving Judy includes her husband of 57 years, John P. Wright; her daughter Suzanne Wright Baumhackl and son-in-law Aaron; her daughter Jennifer Wright; and her five teenage grandchildren, Gianluca, Jenner, Alessandro, Rune, and Ella. Also mourning Judy are her sister-in-law Judith Hulbert Herndon and nephew Thomas F. Herndon, Jr. and his family Robyn, Tommy, and Luella. John’s family, whom Judy kept in close touch with all the years of their marriage, include Judy’s sister-in-law (whom she considered a sister) Mary Keeler and her family Julie and Jake Keeler; and Judy’s brother-in-law Jerry and his family, Jeremy and Charlotte, Pamela and Joe, Matthew John and Kate.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Emily Royster Herndon, her brother Thomas F. Herndon, her niece Malisa Judith Herndon and her beloved Westie dogs Duncan and Angus.
Judy was born on May 5, 1944, in Jacksonville, N.C., and graduated from Jacksonville High School. She and John raised their family in Fairport, N.Y., and spent summer vacations at Emerald Isle, N.C. They later moved to Raleigh, N.C., to care for Judy’s parents. In 2016, Judy and John moved to Hood River to live near their daughters and to be a part of the everyday lives of their five grandchildren. They loved celebrating birthdays and holidays together and attending band concerts, dance recitals, tennis matches, and promotion and graduation ceremonies.
Judy was known and loved for being warm, caring, thoughtful, and hilarious. She always made a gathering a lot more fun and usually had everyone laughing, especially John. Judy was happiest in the company of others, whether traveling or just sitting up late talking. She loved vacations at the beach or any time she was with “her girls,” her grandkids, her “John Boy,” or with her many close friends across the country and at Down Manor and Riverside Church. She was a passionate advocate for women and girls and was a member of Soroptimist International in Hood River. In North Carolina and Rochester, Judy worked as a volunteer for Hospice and performing arts venues and she adored the Opera. In later years, she was a full-time caregiver to John and hoped for a cure for Alzheimer's. To honor Judy, a donation may be made to help John attend Sunshine Club, an adult day group for people with Alzheimer's: give.providencefoundations.org/olderadults.
Judy’s life and love celebration was held July 28 at Riverside Community Church. The recording may be viewed at www.youtube.com/@riversideucc135.
Judy is buried in a meadow at Great River Natural Burial in Mosier, Ore.
