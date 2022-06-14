Judie Scobee passed away June 3, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Judith Ann Scobee (Benzel) was born on April 29, 1936, in White Salmon, Wash., to Jake and Cleo Benzel. Judie and her family moved across the river to Hood River, Ore., while she was still an infant, and was raised there with her two older sisters, Bobby and Jackie. Judie graduated from Wy’east High School in 1954, where she met the love of her life, Gale. Gale and Judie were married on April 30, 1955, at Hood River Valley Christian Church.
Judie was a mother to three sons, Douglas, David, and Robert. Their family moved around frequently due to Gale’s career at Pacific Power and Light, but Judie made a loving home no matter where they were. After Gale retired in 1986, they moved back to their hometown of Hood River, where they purchased the family orchard from Gale’s father. Judie worked at the post office located inside Hi School Pharmacy (formerly Ben Franklin) from 1987 until she retired 10 years later in 1998.
Judie was an avid artist and loved to paint and to teach painting classes. She enjoyed painting landscapes and flowers. Judie was caring, kind-hearted, and generous, and loved her family fiercely. She is preceded in death by her husband Gale in 2002, and her sister Jackie in 2016. She is survived by her three sons, Doug Scobee of Hillsboro, David Scobee of Hood River, and Robert Scobee, of La Crosse ,Wisc. She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Kirsten Scobee of Vancouver, Kayla Scobee of Hood River and Emily Frater of Eugene; and three beautiful great-grandchildren.
Services to honor, celebrate and remember Judie are planned as follows: Viewing from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River; a funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., also at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A private family vault committal service at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery of Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
