Juanita Leibbrandt, age 81, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family. She was born Aug. 29, 1939, in The Dalles, Ore., to Rex/Shorty and Wilma Osborne.
Juanita’s friends and family knew her as a kind spirit, nurturing and compassionate. She listened and guided with kindness and generously shared her opinions hoping to inspire interest in politics, music and sports. She was quick to participate in social justice causes and joined her sister for a trek via Amtrak to Washington D.C., to participate in a peace march in Bush Jr. years. She had a passion for painting, Native American culture, Michael Jordan, the Trail Blazers and Australian comedian Tim Minchin.
Dubbed the best dancer in the Osborne family, Juanita continued to “outdance” her sisters well into her 70s. Most recently, busting moves on the patio at the Crag Rats Hut in Hood River. Loving, intelligent and funny — this world is a much better place for having Juanita in it.
Her parents, Shorty and Wilma, preceded Juanita in death. She is survived by her children, Nicole Moleli, Brett Leibbrandt, Kristy Leibbrandt and Heidi Leibbrandt; grandchildren, Eric Leibbrandt, Adam Koch and Natalie Moleli; great-grandchildren, Cohen Koch and Sayyora Moleli; sisters, Joanne Jolliffe (Lane), Bonnie Osborne (Bill), Suny Simon (David), Rexine Osborne-Trotter, Leslie Alexander; and many nieces and nephews across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah and California.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for 2021, when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, and in her honor, donations can be sent to the Native American Rehabilitation Association at www.naranorthwest.org or the local chapter of the ACLU at www.aclu.org/affiliate/oregon.