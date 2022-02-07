Josephine “Josie” Maciel Castaneda, 76, passed away on Feb. 4, 2022, at her home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by her family. Josie was a registered nurse (RN) and worked at Valley Children’s Hospital in Fresno, Calif., for 23 years. She later worked at Hospice of the Gorge in The Dalles for 14 years and Hearts of Gold in Hood River for five years.
Josie was a loving and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother and nurse. She was a loving mentor to her grandchildren. She enjoyed dancing with Manuel, helping the members of her communities, sewing, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her son Ralphie, husband Manuel, and parents Josefina and Rafael Maciel.
She is survived by daughters Martha Flores (William), and Alice Enriquez (Salvador); grandchildren Andrea Flores (Mike), Salvador, Alejandra, and Ricky; great-grandchildren Thomas and Elizabeth; brother Ralph Maciel; sister Ida Ontiveros (Rod); and many nieces and nephews.
Josie’s viewing will be on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 2-7 p.m., and rosary at 7:30 p.m at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 at St. Peter’s Church in The Dalles.
Josie has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hope Medical Clinic in The Dalles.
