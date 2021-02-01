Joseph Clarence Zitzelberger, 82, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 27, 1938, in Madison, Wisc., to Fred and Hazel (Hanson) Zitzelberger. The family moved to Colby, Kan., and Shoup, Idaho, then settled in Lewiston, Idaho, where he graduated from Lewiston High school in 1955.
After graduating and at the young age of 17, Joe joined the US Air Force with the required approval from his father. He and his wife, Hazel Pollock, met at a 1957 Air Force Dance that was hosted by the Civil Air Patrol where Hazel served as a CAP cadet. They married on Feb. 27, 1960, and celebrated a life of 46 years and 8 months together.
In 1960, Joe gained employment at Harvey’s Aluminum plant in The Dalles. He lived in his truck for a few months until he could afford a modest home and bring Hazel to The Dalles. Joe’s work began on the smelting pot line until he earned his electrician’s license from an apprentice program. He remained one of the aluminum plant’s main electricians throughout his years and changes the plant went through.
While working full time and growing his family, Joe enlisted in the Air Force reserves for eight years. Later, in 1985, and at the age of 47, he joined the Air National Guard Reserves. He retired from the guards in 1997, having served his country for 24 years. In March 2015, at 76 years old, Joe retired from the plant, which was then called Northwest Aluminum Specialties.
After raising four children, Joe and Hazel enjoyed their time together dancing with the Swap & Swing Square Dance club in The Dalles. Joe preferred his downtime at home; however, Hazel was involved in many different community events and Joe was by her side to support her anyway he could, from setting up for the cancer society walk/run events to parades and joining in with her jam group at the Cherry Park Grange.
Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hazel Zitzelberger in 2006. He is survived by his four children, daughters Susan Mears and husband Bryan, Carol Staats, Debra Cable and husband Chet, and son Damon Zelberg; grandchildren Isaak Staats, Caleb Staats, Kyler Zelberg and Aurora Mears; great-granddaughter Laelyn Zelberg; sister, Celeste Wilkerson; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, we are experiencing delays that affect a memorial service. A memorial service for our beloved Joe will be posted at a later time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.