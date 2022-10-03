Joseph W. Bryan (Joe), 89 years of age, passed Feb. 11, 2021, and his wife, Eleanor J. Bryan, 90 years of age, followed him in passing on Aug. 11, 2022. They are both survived by Joe’s sister, Helen McGinnis, and their children, Gayle Bryan, Bennett Bryan, wife Laurie and Stuart Bryan, wife Sheila, along with two grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Joe and Eleanor met in Nashville, Tenn., where he was stationed with the Air Force. Nashville is where they called home and raised their family until they moved to the Columbia River Gorge, where Joe completed his second law enforcement retirement. They enjoyed their retirement while traveling in their RV together playing music, spending many months in Arizona. They spent their sunset years in The Dalles, Ore., enjoying friends and family. They both passed to their rest in their final home at Cherry Heights Living surrounded by family.
They were loved by so many and will truly be missed.
