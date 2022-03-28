Johnny D. Fleming, age 73, died March 19, 2022, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Ore.
He is survived by a wife, Barbara C. Fleming, and eight children: Michael Ristine, Jerry Ristine, Shawn Fleming, Jason Fleming (Misty), Jeremiah Fleming (Christina), Kristina Fleming, Lacee Shaver (Rick), and Crystal Fleming. He also left behind 23 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Johnny is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60, Bronze Star Medal w/V device, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, and a Good Conduct Medal. He grew up near Bremerton, Wash., and was the third born of seven. His parents were Albert Fleming and Marjorie Curtis Fleming.
Johnny was a proud Army veteran, phenomenal salesman and a jack of all trades who loved spending time with his friends and family. His hobbies were working on and riding motorcycles, buying vintage cars, remote control airplanes, hunting, camping, and fishing.
There will be a celebration of life for Johnny D. Fleming at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 1. The location will be 428 S. Main St., Pendleton.
There will also be an online viewing of the event. It will be hosted on zoom for anyone who cannot make it. Here are the details to attend the event for zoom:
Topic: Johnny Fleming - Celebration of Life
Time: April 1, 3 p.m. Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting: us05web.zoom.us/j/86009273425?pwd=aG8yR0VPUjArdUlBRGEzRGxmcDZVQT09
Meeting ID: 860 0927 3425
Passcode: Paub9q
For questions about online viewing contact Crystal Fleming, 208-963-1434.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.