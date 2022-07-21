John Robert Ricards II of Aurora, Colo., went to meet his Savior on July 7, 2022. He was born on Jan. 15, 1947, in Lewes, Del., to John Robert Ricards Sr. and Susannah Jane Hoffer.
The family moved around the country during John’s childhood and he found his stride while attending Fishburne Military Academy in Waynesboro, Va. He then served a four-year enlistment in the US Air Force. After his time in the service, he moved to Riverside, Calif., where he attended RCC and met his wife, Katy, of 50 years. John and Katy moved to Hood River, Ore., in 1971, where they raised a family, started a business, and were called to the ministry. John and Katy served as pastors of The Dalles Christian Center, and missionaries to the Philippines.
John is preceded in death by his parents (John and Susannah and youngest brother Andrew). He is survived by his wife Katy; children Luke (Stacey), Rebecca, Mark, and Andrea (Roy) Goss; his oldest sister Kathy (Ralph) Hopkins; brother Charlie (Lynn) Ricards; and seven grandchildren, Holly, Bailey, Hannah, Kylie, Kellan, Myah, and Nolan.
His legacy is one of love, humility, service to others, generosity, and genuineness.
Services will be held at Covenant Hood River on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Ministries to Christian Nationals (www.mcni.org/).
