John Walter Fredrick, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles after a short illness. He was born to John L. and Caroline DeBritz Fredrick on May 14, 1957, in Oak Park, Ill. He was the first of three sons, including Larry Fredrick of Camargo, Ill., and Donald R. Fredrick (deceased). He graduated from West Provisio High School in Hillside, Ill. He worked as a DJ for four years and then a tool and dye maker. He served on the school board of St. Charles High School for eight years.
John moved to The Dalles area and married Cheryl DeMyer in 2007. He worked as a tool and dye maker in White Salmon, Wash., then started Elf Janitorial and Carpet Cleaning, then Elf Property Management. John joined the staff at KODL after working on the radio broadcasting ball games with Al Wynn and keeping stats. He was a host for the Coffeebreak Talk Show two days a week.
In his free time you could find him at The Dalles High School gym or field, serving where needed as statistician, announcer, or scoreboard operator. He was a member of The Dalles Urban Renewal Committee for four years, and member of North Wasco County School board for two years. He also was a member of the Riverhawk Booster Club and Salvation Army. He had a nose for news and was passionate about The Dalles politics and Riverhawk athletics. He was a voice of reason and common sense.
This year John celebrated his 50-year anniversary as a high school and college sports statistician. He was honored to be invited by Lewis and Clark to do their football states two years in a row and was selected by the Oregon State Activities Association to do the championship playoffs for football. John’s other passion included rescuing older Labrador retriever dogs from the local animal shelter.
John is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his father, John L. Fredrick; his brother, Larry Fredrick, and his children John R. (JR) Fredrick of Chicago, Ill., Jennifer Rose Fredrick of Fox River Grove, Ill., and stepdaughter Natalie of Tacoma, Wash. He was preceded in death by his mother, Caroline, and his brother Donald.
John’s celebration of Life will be held March 6 at 2 p.m. at the Granada Theatre. The community is invited to come and celebrate John. If you would like to be speaker, please sign up ahead of time by calling KODL and leaving a message. Donations in John’s name can be made to Riverhawk Athletics, c/o Bill Brost, Athletic Director, The Dalles High School, or Home at Last Animal Shelter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.