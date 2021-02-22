John V. Deiders, son of Peteris and Dagmara Dieters, passed away on Dec. 26, 2000, at Vancouver, Wash. John was born in Wurtburg, Germany, in 1947.
He lived and went to school in Trout Lake, Wash., then went on to Western Washington, in Bellingham, after which he went to work for Weyerhaeuser until his retirement.
