Lifetime resident of White Salmon John Abken passed away Jan. 8, 2021, at Providence in Portland, Ore., with his wife, Kari, and sons Joseph and Michael by his side. John was born Nov. 15, 1943, and married to his true love, Kari, for 43 years.
He worked at Broughton Lumber Company for 25 years until it closed, then Slayton Construction, Mt. Logging and Arnold Logging, which was perfect for him. He loved the woods, hunting, fishing, camping and just taking drives to see what animals we could see.
John was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His family was top priority in his life. He loved getting together with family and friends to play games. John never knew a stranger; he would talk to everybody. His larger-than-life presence will be deeply missed.
Services will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.gardnerfh.com to send condolences to the family.
