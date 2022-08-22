On the morning of Aug. 14, 2022, Jodi Wood peacefully and unexpectedly departed this life for the serenity of the next. She was 58 years old.
Jodien Marie Buzan Thornton Wood, known as Jodi to anyone who had the privilege of meeting her, was born on March 26, 1964, in Portland, Ore., to Carol Green Buzan Thornton and Robert Buzan. After her father’s untimely death in November 1964, her mother married a childhood friend, Richard Thornton, and she was blessed with three younger brothers.
Jodi lived most of her life in her beloved Hood River Valley, residing in Parkdale, Odell and Hood River, Ore., at various points in her all-too-short life, save for a few years in Portland in the early- and mid-1980s. She attended Parkdale Elementary, Wy’east and Hood River Middle Schools, and Hood River Valley High School, graduating with honors in 1982.
It was at Wy’east Middle School where Jodi met her future husband, John Wood, before transferring to Hood River Middle School. When the two attended Hood River Valley High School together, Jodi turned him down several times when he asked her out on a date. They reconnected in Portland in 1983 and their love blossomed. They were married in Odell on May 24, 1986.
Jodi was deeply committed to her family and found her greatest joy when surrounded by them. In 1987 she welcomed her first-born joy, Robert, and two years later gave the world a second gift in her daughter, Sarah. She made it a priority to attend family reunions and holiday gatherings. There was rarely a concert, sporting event or play of her kids’ that Jodi missed, no matter the time or travel required.
Throughout her life, Jodi worked at the Hood River Care Center, Luhr-Jensen, and Orchard Lanes, among others. Most recently, for nearly two decades, Jodi worked at Windmaster Market at the valley’s crossroads, managing the store until early 2022. She was adored by her customers and coworkers alike, and reliably greeted folks coming into the store with a smile five days a week.
Jodi was preceded in death by her two fathers, passing one year to the day after Richard. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, John Wood, of Hood River; son, Robert Wood, and partner, Caleb Schutz, of Vancouver, Wash.; daughter, Sarah, and husband, Kevin Lathim, of Spokane, Wash.; mother, Carol Thornton, of Irrigon, Ore.; brother, Dan Thornton, of Irrigon, Ore.; brother, Shawn, and wife, Shannon Thornton, of Cheney, Wash.; brother, Ken, and wife, Gina Thornton, of Snowden, Wash.; nine nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and nephews; and an entire valley bereft of her warm and welcoming spirit.
Jodi’s life will be celebrated in the Community Building at the Hood River County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022. All are welcome to attend and share their memories of this incredible friend, daughter, wife and mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you call your parents, children and friends, and tell them that you love them.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
