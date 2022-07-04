Jodi Heath, 82 years old, passed away on Nov. 22, 2021. Her celebration of life will be held on July 16 at Oddfellows Cemetery at 11 a.m
Jodi was a long-time resident of The Dalles and taught fourth grade at Colonel Wright Elementary School for many years. She was living near her son and family in California during her final years.
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
