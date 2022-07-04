Jodi Heath

Jodi Heath

Jodi Heath, 82 years old, passed away on Nov. 22, 2021. Her celebration of life will be held on July 16 at Oddfellows Cemetery at 11 a.m

Jodi was a long-time resident of The Dalles and taught fourth grade at Colonel Wright Elementary School for many years. She was living near her son and family in California during her final years.

Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Jodi Heath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.