“Life is either a daring adventure or it is nothing at all.” — Helen Keller
Jocelyn (Jada) Fancher Gay died on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020, after a long struggle with dementia. She was born in The Dalles, Ore., on Nov. 13, 1924, to Hal and Leila Fancher, and with the exception of four college years in Eugene (1943-48) and two in Japan (1954-56), lived her entire life in her beloved hometown.
Jada had two older brothers, Hal and Brad (both deceased), and grew up on West Ninth, playing touch football and baseball in the small yards and unpaved streets of her small town neighborhood. Her playmates from those hopeful and intrepid days remained lifelong friends. She learned to drive an electric car built by her dad, who also constructed a boat (“the Jocelyn”) that the family enjoyed on summer weekends on the river. Jada’s first job was parking cars in his garage at age 11, sparking her fascination with automobiles. She later pulled onions at the Klindt farm at Crates Point and was a “syrup girl” at Seufert’s, claiming that her pants would “stand up on their own” after a long day at the cannery.
She loved golf and played for 82 years, early on with her neighborhood friends, at The Dalles Country Club, where she was a lifetime member. Jada rarely missed playing on Ladies Day locally and enjoyed tournaments all over the Northwest.
She graduated from The Dalles High School in 1943 and the University of Oregon in 1948 (sociology), president of both her college senior class and Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She then set off, touring the state, working as an audiologist in public schools and meeting many interesting and generous people. On a swing back through The Dalles, she was lucky to meet Allan Gay, a medical doctor new to town and a recent transplant from Wisconsin. They married in 1951 and had their first child, Julie, in 1953. They moved to the naval base in Sasebo, Japan, a year later.
In 1956, they returned to The Dalles and Allan resumed his medical practice. Jada stayed more than busy expanding the family (four more children — Peter, Chris, Tony and Sara — over the next eight years) and organizing the building of a home on Liberty Way in 1957. She and Allan finished the house themselves, adding extensive landscaping over many years, a playground and a pool. Affectionately known as the “Camp Director,” Jada was an exceptionally devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, fulfilled with her many domestic pursuits, plus art (painting, wood carving and ceramics) and other sports (her strategically placed “puffball” tennis serves were legendary). She and Allan had a condo at Sunriver for many years and enjoyed spending time there, often meeting up with family and college friends.
Allan died in 1993 and Jada built another house across the street in 1996. She lived there until 2017, marking 60 years in the quiet oak woods on Liberty Way.
Jada lived a long and happy life, excelling at most everything she did. Determined and courageous, she came of age at a time when roles for women were changing dramatically. She embraced new opportunities with quiet grace, humility, optimism and authenticity.
She was a lifelong congregant at The United Church of Christ The Dalles, for 90 years sitting in the same pew as her parents had, and was an original member of The Dalles Art Association. She was active in PEO, the Fort Dalles Museum, the Civic Auditorium, the St. Peter’s Landmark and the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center organizations.
Jada received loving and generous help in her last few years from Tom Hodge MD, Chaleen DeStephano RN of Providence Hospice of the Gorge, Valerie Hively-Blatz NP and staff, Marilyn Suda, Karen Dunbar, Nua Saramentio and Patricia Sarabia and was extremely grateful for their support.
She is survived by Julie Noonan (Frank, deceased), Peter (Kathy) Gay, Chris (Lori) Gay, Tony (Sue) Gay and Sara (Pat) Shannon, 12 grand and 11 great-grandchildren.
No service is planned at this time. Donations may be made in Jada’s name to the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center (5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, OR 97058), the Columbia Land Trust (216 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River 97031) or Old St. Peter’s Landmark (405 Lincoln Street, The Dalles, OR 97058).
