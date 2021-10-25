Joanne “Jody” Lee Conroy passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Jody was born March 28, 1933, in Portland, Ore., to Ernest Albert Richards and Gladys Bernetta (Grimes) Richards.
When she was a junior in high school, her family moved from the Oregon City/West Linn area to Maupin, Ore., where her parents then operated the Maupin Auto Court, which supplied cabins and supplies for fishermen in the area. While in high school, Jody helped her parents with the business. She was also a telephone operator for the telephone company in Maupin, after graduating from Maupin High School, as it was called back then.
Jody married Peter John Conroy on Dec. 2, 1952, and moved to the Bakeoven area. Together they raised three children on their wheat and cattle ranch. As a wife and mother, Jody also drove wheat truck, fed cattle in the winter, and helped with working cattle in the corral. Jody enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, shopping, and was an avid Trailblazer fan.
Jody is survived by her children, Kathleen A. Conroy, The Dalles, Anthony J. Conroy, West Linn, Ore., and Kevin E. Conroy, Maupin. Our mother will be missed very much.
