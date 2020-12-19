Joanne L. Britton Passed away Dec. 12, 2020, in Baker City, Ore. She was born April 6, 1945, in The Dalles, Ore., to Joe and Lucille Britton, the youngest of three children.
Joanne is survived by a brother, Jerry, who resides in Colorado. Her brother, Douglas Scott, preceded her in death.
She graduated from The Dalles High School, where she excelled in sports. Joanne obtained her bachelor’s degree in physical education from Linfield University. She went on to graduate school, where she obtained her master’s degree in physical education. She retired from the U.S. Forest Service. Joanne was an avid birder.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
