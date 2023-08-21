Joan Lynch, formerly of Hood River, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in La Grande, Ore., at the age of 93.
Joan Frances was born on Dec. 1, 1929, in Portland, Ore., the daughter of Roy and Ruby (Rosenkranz) Skeen. She was raised and educated in La Grande, graduating from La Grande High School with the class of 1948. Joan was honored to serve as queen of the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Rodeo.
She then attended Eastern Oregon College of Education, where she earned her credentials to become a teacher and while there, met her future husband, Bob Lynch, who was also a student at Eastern. They were married on July 2, 1950, at the United Methodist Church in La Grande.
The couple lived in Salem briefly before moving to Hood River, where they made their home for 50 years. Joan loved children and teaching and spent her career teaching kindergarten and second grade while raising her family of a daughter and two sons.
She was musically talented and directed the junior choir at the Riverside Community Church, where her family were active members; she also enjoyed sharing her beautiful singing voice performing with the Sweet Adeline’s chorus for many years. Joan was a Master Gardener and found much enjoyment working in her garden in Hood River and continuing after moving to La Grande in 2009. She was a very dedicated member of PEO women’s sorority both in Hood River and La Grande.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Nancy and Randy Romine of Canby, Ore., Kevin and Shelly Lynch of Elgin, Ore., and Bryan and Ann Lynch of Newberg, Ore.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Skeen, sister, Marilyn Muller, and husband of 72 years, Bob, who died in March of this year.
Friends who wish may make contributions in memory of Joan Lynch to the PEO women’s education organization and may be sent in care of Daniels-Knopp Funeral & Cremation Center, 1502 Seventh St., La Grande, OR 97850.
