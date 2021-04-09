Joan Irene Spickerman was born Sept. 11, 1922. She died of natural causes March 2, 2021. The youngest of four girls, her childhood was spent on a farm on Cherry Heights in The Dalles. Ikie graduated from The Dalles High School and married Wilbur Spickerman. They had two children, James Spickerman and Barbara Nye.
Devoted to her family and community, much of Ikie’s free time was spent hosting family get-togethers. She was a longtime contributing member of the Zion Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school, prepared communion, and sang in the choir. In later years, she continued to learn from the sermons of Pastor Tyler Beane Kelly, drawing strength from the teachings of the Bible.
Always cheerful and busy, Ikie worked at a finance company. She was an avid gardener who, along with Willie, maintained a beautiful yard on Mill Creek Road for more than 50 years. In retirement, the couple enjoyed fishing, hosting children and grandchildren on the boat, then cooking fresh trout dinner with apple pie for dessert.
Irene was a kind, thoughtful person who spent much of her life caring for others. It was a blessing to have her for so long, she will be missed. Her memory is honored by our kindness toward others, lifelong learning, and the joys of life appreciated.
Donations in Irene’s memory can be made to the Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles, where a memorial service will be held during Sunday services at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2021.
