Joan Chandler Fowler passed away suddenly at her home on Aug. 6, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born on June 9, 1932, in McCloud, Calif., to Orville and Bell Chandler. Soon after, the family moved to the foothills of the Elkhorn Mountains just outside of Haines, Ore.
Her childhood on the Chandler Ranch was of another era — Joan and her three siblings, Dan, Pat and Janet, all pitched in to hay the fields and raise the cattle. Starting at the young age of 8, she worked a team of draft horses by herself. She and her younger brothers had many early mornings milking jersey cows before they rode their horses to school. Twice, while riding her beloved mare, Shodie, to school, they slipped on the ice and Joan broke her femur, a serious injury in those days. It must be said Joan was truly a child of her Chandler ranch whose ways and loves and values she never left.
After graduating from North Powder High School, Joan attended the University of Oregon, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority and met her future husband, Earl Fowler. Shortly after graduating with a master’s in English, Earl and she married and moved to Hood River to teach high school. Joan spent her career as an English teacher first at Wy’east High School and later at Hood River Valley High, where she oversaw the yearbook. She loved animals and raised many horses, cows, cats and dogs. Joan and Earl lived out their lives at their home on Wy’east Drive in Odell, where they raised their two children, Brad and Jacqueline. She had a remarkable breadth and depth of knowledge and was known for her wit and humor.
Joan was preceded in death by her two brothers, Dan and Pat Chandler, her sister, Janet Skarsett and her husband Earl Fowler. She is survived by her children Brad (Kathryn Klein) and Jacqueline (Marcus) Lampros, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, most of whom still live in the Hood River Valley.
A celebration of her life will be held 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Stave and Stone Winery, 3827 Fletcher Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.