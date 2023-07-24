Carmeletta Jo Blanchard (Jo) passed away at her home in The Dalles, Ore., on July 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Her family and friends will miss her but know that she is with her Lord in Heaven, where she is happy and at peace.
Jo was born on May 17, 1937, in Tacoma, Wash., to Robert Marshall Simpson and Mabel Agnes (Eggman) Simpson. She was the first of three children with a sister, Marsha Simpson, and a brother, Robert Simpson, Jr.
When she was young, her family moved frequently and eventually settled in Mosier, Ore., where Jo met the love of her life, Dwaine Blanchard. Jo and Dwaine married on Aug. 25, 1956, in Mosier and soon began their family.
After they were married, Jo and Dwaine also eventually settled in Mosier. It was there that Jo spent most of her life, raising her children and making a warm, welcoming home for their family. Jo and Dwaine had three children and then in 1976, her sister passed away and four of her six children came to live with them. Jo and Dwaine opened their home to various family and friends whenever there was a need.
Jo had an entrepreneurial spirit and started several successful small businesses.
She had the soul of an artist and loved to paint, craft and create. She was a voracious reader and knowledgeable about many topics. She loved to travel and was always ready for an adventure. At age 57 she earned a certificate as a paraprofessional education assistant from Portland Community College so she could tutor college students.
Jo was a long-time member of the Sovereign Grace Baptist Church.
Jo is survived by her husband, Dwaine; children Timber Chinn (husband Allan), Del Blanchard (wife Irene), Arny Blanchard (wife Leila); and their “adopted” daughter, niece Brynnie Simpson (husband Greg). She is also survived by her brother, Robert Simpson Jr. She has 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and sister.
Jo was a selfless, giving, God-loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who knew her. There will be a celebration of life service for Jo at Sovereign Grace Baptist church on Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church may be sent to 1103 Sunflower St. W., The Dalles, OR 97058. See her full life story at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com.
