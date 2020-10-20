On Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, Jimmy Guthrie, loved son, brother, and father, passed away at the age of 60. Jimmy was born Jan. 8, 1960, in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Jim and Kathy Guthrie. He bragged his whole life about sharing his birthday with Elvis Presley.
The family moved to Hood River in 1969. He attended Hood River Valley High School with the class of 1979 and has remained close to many of his classmates over the years. Jimmy was a star athlete, playing football, basketball, and baseball throughout his school years. He worked at Radliff Orchards during those years and always considered them his second family. He then worked for Les Schwab until he moved to Reno, Nev., where he worked at several other tire stores. After six years, he returned to his beloved hometown, and was hired at the Mt. Hood Railroad working on the track maintenance crew. He was promoted to many positions, including head engineer and finally operations manager at the time he retired in January 2020 with over 30 years of service.
In 1998, the arrival of his daughter, Jerrica, brought him more joy than he ever could have imagined. He was a devoted father and treasured all of the time he was able to spend with her. She eventually moved to California, but he was fortunate enough to spend time with her several weeks before his passing. His family is grateful for that time he had with her and got to see how much joy it brought him.
Jimmy had a passion for life and lived it to the fullest. He played on many town sports leagues and golfed as often as he could. In his younger years, he regularly camped, and water skied in the summer and snow skied on Mount Hood in the winter. Jimmy absolutely loved the Hood River community and always had a big, infectious smile for everyone. He never met a stranger and made everyone feel like they had known him forever even on their first conversation.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Jerrica; his parents, Jim and Kathy; and his sisters, Mary, Kelly, and Stacey.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds.