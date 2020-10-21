Jim Mahaffey, 88, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22 in Tualatin, Ore. He was born in Hopewell, Ohio, to Carlos and May Mahaffey.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Iris (Kusisto) Mahaffey, and brothers Donald Mahaffey of Logan, Ohio, and Richard Mahaffey of Zanesville, Ohio.
In 1951, Jim joined the U.S. Air Force, serving four years as Staff Sergeant in Germany and Turkey during the Korean War. Shortly after returning to Ohio, he started his career in the newspaper business with Advance Publications. They moved him to Portland, Ore., in 1959 to join one of their papers, The Oregonian. He has called Oregon home ever since. Jim and Iris owned and published The Times-Journal in Condon, Ore., from 1966-1974. Later that same year, they purchased The Optimist Printers and moved to The Dalles. They started On River Supply in 1984, where they worked until retirement.
To say Jim was a social guy would be an understatement! He loved to spend time with his many friends at the Eagles, Moose, American Legion and Elks Lodges. He served as Exalted Ruler for the Elks in 1974 and DDGER 1989. His fun-loving demeanor, infectious laughter, gentle spirit, kind heart, eagerness to listen, easy smile and brilliant blue eyes will forever be missed!
Jim is survived by four children, Jeff Mahaffey of Vancouver, Wash., M Stephen Mahaffey (wife, Cynthia) of Lake Oswego, Ore., Tonya Melton (husband, Larry) of Tualatin and Michael Mahaffey (fiancé, Cesilee) of Oregon City, Ore.; granddaughters, Stephanie Melton and Paige Melton of Spokane, Wash.; his siblings, Margie Leake, Emma Partlow and Robert Mahaffey (wife, Barbara), all of Zanesville, Ohio; brother-in-law, Brent Kusisto (wife, Rosemary); and nephew Robert Kusisto of Troutdale, Ore.
A service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in the spring.
The family is asking any gifts in memory of Jim be made to OHSU Casey Eye Institute: Elks Children’s Eye Clinic, 545 S.W. Campus Drive, Portland, OR 97239.