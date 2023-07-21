Jim Kosglow died peacefully on July 5, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. His family grieves his loss but is grateful he is at peace after enduring Alzheimer’s Disease and a recent cancer diagnosis. He was born in Claridge, Penn., to Rudy and Jenny Kosglow in 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill, and first daughter, Lisa Doll.
Fifty-seven years ago, Jim married Janice Doll. He is survived by Jan and his three daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren, Mia and Jeff Trujillo (Gabby and Sofia), Lisa Kosglow and Jeff Greenwood (Emilia), and Kristin Kosglow and Dave Haglund (Ronin and Rhys).
While Boise, Idaho, was homebase for 35 years, they also lived in Colorado, Oregon, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and New York. After the family moved west, he enjoyed skiing, hiking, camping and walking along the Boise River.
He was an outstanding student and although his father died just before high school graduation, Jim completed college on a full scholarship. He continued with a law degree and MBA, all on full academic scholarship. Jim believed career opportunities resulted from how he leveraged his education into international business. His extensive travels enabled him to visit more than 100 countries.
He and Jan opened their home to a foster child, an exchange student, German cousins, traveling artists, friends needing a place to stay for a few months or years, and they always had room for teammates of their girls. They were confirmed Unitarian Universalists and raised their family with values they embraced as UUs. As they moved to different cities and looked to build their community, the first call they made was to the local congregation.
Classical music was the soundtrack of Jim’s life and music was always playing in the home. He was an accomplished clarinetist in his youth. As an adult, he became more knowledgeable in classical music by taking classes in retirement. He was a board member of the Boise Chamber Music Society, hosted artists from the Idaho Shakespeare Festival and loved visits to the Aspen Summer Music Festival.
Jim saved his greatest affection for his family. He will be remembered as a devoted father, grandfather and husband. He easily welcomed others into his home and around the dinner table. His endless lines of questioning will be missed by all who survived a dinnertime interrogation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.