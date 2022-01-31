James “Jim” Melvin Hunt was born in The Dalles, Ore., on Aug. 29, 1938, the son of James A. Hunt and Mary Sigman Hunt. Jim passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at MCMC from complications due to a massive stroke.
Jim was raised and spent most of his life in Dufur, Ore. He attended Dufur grade school and graduated from Dufur High School in 1956. He was active in sports, the student body, and the local 4-H club. He then went off to attend OTI in Klamath Falls to study diesel mechanics.
Jim married Nancy Johnson in January 1959 and the couple had two children, Marta (Marti) and Richard (Rich) Hunt.
Jim spent his life operating heavy equipment or driving diesel trucks. Over the course of his 65 years working, he had numerous employers. While he made several long haul excursions, he much preferred to work locally and did so for at least 50 years of his career. He began his trucking career at age 18, when he took a load of hay to a race track in Los Angeles, a rather harrowing trip and his first time to a big city. In the ‘60s, he started his own trucking company, Jim Hunt Trucking, which he operated for many years.
He retired from Hattenhauer Distributors in 2004 and purchased a log truck and hauled logs for the remainder of his working career. Being in the woods was his favorite thing.
Jim’s early years were spent on the small family ranch south of Dufur. While in 4-H he raised a steer named “Shorty.” Jim’s dad, also named Jim, told his son he had to train Shorty to lead by the time he got home later that day. When the elder Jim returned home somewhat earlier than expected, he found Jim “training” Shorty by pulling him around the barnyard with a chain and tractor. It also ended young Jim’s career in 4-H. As a teenager, Jim acquired an old Ford model A, which he spent hours of his spare time trying to “soup it up” to make it go faster. This eventually led to his involvement in the Dufur Road Runners Car Club. He was also a good trap shooter and spent many hours shooting and reloading shells with his son Rich.
Some of the fondest memories were spending time with his uncle Wayne Sigman at the Sigman Ranch. Jim loved to work whether it was for a local farmer on weekends or to help when he was on vacation. He simply loved to work whether for a few hours or a few days.
Jim is survived by his daughter Marti, of The Dalles, his son Rich, of Dufur, and his ex-wife Nancy Hunt-Peterson, of The Dalles. Other survivors include his brother-in-law Doug Sawtell of Redmond, Ore.; his former sister in-law Judy Staehnke of The Dalles; first cousins Ed and Gene Underhill of Dufur, Bill Sigman and Mary Sigman Albert of Prineville, Ore., Tom Hunt of Arizona and Bob Hunt of Union City, Tenn.; two nieces, Susan Sawtell Daherns and Sandy Sigman Loop; and three nephews, Jim Satwell, Sandy, Ore., Michael (Mike) Sigman, Temecula, Calif., and Mark Staehnke of Portland, Ore.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Mary Hunt, his sister Judy Hunt Sawtell, and a niece, Jill Sawtell.
Jim was loved and respected by many and he never knew a stranger. He loved the smell of diesel and enjoyed socializing while having a beer with his many friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. at Three Mile Cemetery in The Dalles. A celebration of life will follow at the Eagles Club, Walnut Street, The Dalles. In Lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Diabetes Association, The Dufur Ambulance Fund or Home at Last.
