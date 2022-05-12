Jessy Sutton passed away on April 11, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born in Kellyville, Okla., to Ernest and Clara (Vaughan) Sutton on Feb. 1, 1940.
Jessy joined the Army on March 30, 1962, where he received medals for Marksman (Rifle) and Good Conduct W/1 loop. He was honorably discharged on March 29, 1968. He worked for Weyerhaeuser as a logger and heavy-duty diesel mechanic until he retired.
Jessy married Bernice G. Gibbs on April 17, 1965, in North Bend, Ore. They have two daughters, Sylvia Reiten and Jessie Fuhrer. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Jessy enjoyed making things in his woodshop. He was very talented; he could look at a picture and make anything he wanted. He made cabinets, toys, hutches, ornaments, cradles and hope chests. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, metal detecting, panning for gold and walking on the beach.
Jessy was the most loving, caring, thoughtful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He will forever be loved and missed by all of us.
He is survived by his wife Bernice Sutton; daughters Sylvia Reiten and Jessie Fuhrer; grandchildren Nick Reiten, Marissa Isaak, Alicia Talley and Abrian Reiten; great-grandkids Austin, Lexi, Coral, Skyler, Camryn, Seth, Autumn, Wyatt, Easton, Caden and Scarlet; his brother Tom; and several nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his father Ernest Sutton, mother Clara Sutton, sisters Patsy, Shirley and Barbara, and brother Raymond.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on June 11 at Sun Rise Cemetery, 71222 Sawtooth Road, Wasco, Ore. A celebration of life will follow at the Wasco Event Center, 903 Barnett St.
