Jessie "Owen" Stembridge passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the age of 80.
Owen was born in Kosciusko, Miss., on June 14, 1942, to Charles and Stella Stembridge, who preceded him in death. Owen is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Maryann Stembridge; his children Annette Wahner and Carey Butler; grandchildren Crystal Wahner, Jessica DeLong, Ed and John Wahner, Kathryn and Rachel Butler and Terrus Pimley; and great-grandchildren Wyatt and Grayson DeLong, Athena Pruit and Marley Pimley. Owen now joins his daughter Diane Stembridge, older brothers Walter and JC Stembridge in restful peace.
Owen grew up in Mississippi, joined the military and met Maryann in Arizona where they married and began their long journey together. They moved to White Salmon, Wash., in 1968, where he started working at SDS Lumber Mill. Owen enjoyed spending time with his large Stembridge family, motorcycle racing, fishing for steelhead salmon, hunting, karate, restoring old cars, reading western books and watching them on TV and loved animals.
Owen and Maryann joined the Mt. Adams Fish & Game club, where they became caretakers there for 45 years. From helping at fishing derbies for the local kids to assisting with trap shoots, he knew how it all worked and we'll never forget him being in charge of pushing the button when they called out "pull," he enjoyed it all.
We could always ask him anything about the community — when a business started up, where to get things fixed. If it happened, he knew the history of it, who to contact and where to get it done.
Owen retired after 37 years from SDS and continued to enjoy time with his family and grandkids including listening to a western before passing away.
A memorial bench will be donated to the Mt. Adams Fish & Game club in his honor with a remembrance in the spring.
