Jess William Gossett passed away June 14, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. He was the 12th child born to Joseph (Joe) Francis and Bertha Elizabeth (Reeves) Gossett on Jan. 19, 1932, in McAlester, Okla.
Jess graduated from Gresham High School and then went to Oregon State University. He became a dentist and specialized in orthodontics. He met the love of his life, Mable Huskey. They were married 69 years and had five children, Denise, Gary, Mark, Scott, and Sherman. Jess had 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In honor of Jess, a celebration of life service will be held on July 5 at 1 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
