Jerry A. Winheim passed away peacefully, after losing a difficult battle with Alzheimer’s, on Jan. 12, 2021, in Richland, Wash., with his loving family at his side. Jerry began his life on Dec. 26, 1941, in Hood River, Ore., and was the son of James “Whitey” and Betty Winheim.
Early on, he taught himself skills needed to hold several jobs before he entered the electrical apprenticeship. He enjoyed his time as a journeyman electrician, working for Hire Electric and Sohler Electric, where he retired in 2000.
Jerry was married to Sarafae Powers for 50 years, and one of their favorite things to do for more than 20 years was to travel to their winter home in Baja, Mexico.
Jerry was family man. His children remember all the countless hours on trips, boating and water skiing together. He had many hobbies which included kayaking, windsurfing, fishing, hunting, scuba diving, and snow skiing. He also fulfilled a life-long dream of his which was restoring a 1954 Mercury convertible. Jerry loved to fly model airplanes and, in his later years, golfed every chance he could get.
Some of his children’s favorite memories are Jerry and Sarafae having many “adopted” children, their own friends, still an important part of the family today. He will be deeply missed by all.
Jerry is survived by the love of his life and wife Sarafae; his sons Michael Winheim, Edward Sohler and Scott Sohler; his daughters Cindy Parker and Linda Peppel; his 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and his siblings Ray Edwards, Sylvia Shaw, Bill Winheim, and Julie Sim. He is preceded in death by his brother Jim Edwards.
There will be a celebration of life at Phillips Reservoir on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
