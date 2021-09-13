It is with great sadness that the family of Jerry L. Walker announce his peaceful passing on Aug. 19, 2021, at the age of 76 years.
Jerry was born to Huston and Ruth (Malmgren) Walker in Yakima, Wash. He was the youngest of their two sons. Jerry graduated from Dwight D. Eisenhower high school in 1963 and lived in Yakima until moving to Tumwater, Wash., in 1967. From there, he moved to Ellensburg, Goldendale, and then onto Trout Lake, Wash., in 1974, where he lived for 45 years before moving to Bothell/Kirkland, Wash., in 2019.
Jerry was a Corporal in the Reserve of the United States Marine Corps. He started his career with the Department of Natural Resources in 1965 on the summer fire crew and retired 32 years later as the district timber sales manager for Klickitat County. Retirement didn’t necessarily suit him well, so he decided to take a position as the system manager with Glacier Springs (the local water company). He served on the board from 1993-2019.
Jerry is survived by his three children, Debra Walker of Sacramento, Calif., Tonya (Walker) Peeler of Kirkland, and her spouse Steve, and Brent Walker of Bremerton, Wash.; his former wife Cathy Walker of White Salmon; and two stepchildren, Kim Hamberg of White Salmon, and TJ Hamberg of Ellensburg. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Zackary (Tonya), Josie (Tonya), Lily (Kim) and Dacoda (TJ), and his brother Douglas Walker, his wife Paulette and niece Lori Walker.
Jerry enjoyed playing “town” basketball, biking, walking, time with friends at the local cafe, his loud music, and spending time with his grandkids. He spent hours tinkering about in his garage or out in the yard, raking leaves, shoveling snow or cutting wood. Over the years, Jerry was willing to do what he could to support and help the community. Family and friends will surely miss his smile and the twinkle in his eye.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish to send a note to the family you may do so at bartonfuneral.com/2021/09/13/jerry-walker.
