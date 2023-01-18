Jerry Deane Vawter of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 59 years old. Born in Atwater, Calif., Jerry spent most of his life in Portland, Ore. He later moved east and lived in Dufur and The Dalles.
He was predeceased by his father Ronald, and is survived by his mother, Dorothy; sons Jordan and Jacob; sisters Veronica and Roni; brothers Stuart, Al, and Mike; and aunt, uncle and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private.
