Obituary: Jerry Hore

On Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, Gerald “Jerry” Owen Hore, husband, father and papa, passed away in Fountain Valley, Calif., at the age of 76.
Jerry was born on Feb. 18, 1944, in Hood River, Ore., to Iris and Jim Hore. He was raised at the Broughton Lumber Company in Hood, Wash., and graduated from White Salmon High School in 1962.
Jerry attended the University of Washington in Seattle, Wash., until he was drafted into the Army in 1967. He was stationed in Germany, Crete and Vietnam, where he served as a Field Artillery Company Commander and Civil Affairs Officer. He was Honorably Discharged at the rank of Captain in 1970.
Jerry met Anna Thanh Pham in Saigon, Vietnam in 1970 and they married on Feb. 16, 1974, in Bangkok, Thailand. They raised two children, daughter, Tanya, and son, Anthony.
For 38 years Jerry built his career in the construction industry, where they traveled the globe residing in Thailand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Aruba, Puerto Rico and the U.S. In 2010, Jerry and Anna retired with a residence in Maple Valley, Wash., and a vacation home in Seal Beach, Calif.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jimmy, Thomas and Charles. He is survived by his wife, Anna, daughter, Tanya Manweiler and husband, son, Anthony Grant and wife, and grandchildren Annabelle and Alexander Manweiler and Jacob Grant.
His storytelling, humor, charm, compassion, and love will be greatly missed by all.
Gerald was buried at the Good Shepherd Cemetery at Huntington Beach, Calif., Dec. 17.
