Jerry C. Gordon was born May 10, 1946, in Eugene, Ore. He graduated from North Eugene High School in 1964 and was part of the 1963 championship basketball team. After high school, he graduated from Portland State University and then joined the Air Force from 1968-1972. He would ultimately settle in The Dalles, Ore., where he raised his two sons, Jake and Andy, and spent more than 30 years teaching. He was a passionate English teacher whose intelligence, humor and wit were inspiring and will continue to be his legacy. Jerry was also a dedicated athletic coach and led the 1994 The Dalles High girls’ softball team to a state championship.
Jerry retired in 2003 and shortly thereafter moved to the city of Portland, Ore., where he lived for nearly 20 years. In retirement, he lived life to the fullest, spending his time globetrotting in Europe and road tripping all over Oregon. He lived the retirement dream.
The travel began to slow and time with grandchildren, serving on the PSU alumnae board, book clubs, Broadway shows, and golf began to fill that space. Jerry was adored by his two granddaughters, Veda and Frankie Gordon. Veda and Jerry shared a love for literature and classic books. He was a VIP at Frankie’s softball games and Veda’s cross country and track meets. He could also be found at many of the PSU sports games, where he held season tickets.
Jerry moved to Independence, Ore., in 2021. He lived there until his passing on March 8, 2023, from an incurable lung disease.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Aerial Gordon and his son, Andy Gordon (Jamie Gordon). He is survived by his former wife, Kathleen Gordon; son, Jake Gordon; his two granddaughters, Veda Gordon and Frankie Gordon; and his brother, Spike Gordon (Linda Gordon).
