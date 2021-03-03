Jerry Carter, 88, passed away at the Hospice Care Center in Longview, Wash., on March 1, 2021. He was born on Sept. 5, 1932, in Buena, Wash. Jerry spent his early years in the Yakima Valley, where his first “job” was picking hops in the Yakima Valley orchards. In fifth grade, he moved to White Salmon, Wash., where he finished his education while living with his grandmother. Jerry joined the Navy in January 1951 and completed basic training in Great Lakes, Ill. Jerry served as a deckhand on various Navy ships including a year traveling the world during the Korean War.
His first job after coming home was working on The Dalles Dam addition as a carpenter. When that job came to an end, he went to work for his Uncle Howard Henderson’s logging outfit in White Salmon. He started out setting chokers and was a hard worker. For entertainment, Jerry would go to the Saturday night dances and it was there he met his future wife, Mary Pezzeti. They married on July 24, 1955, and three children soon followed. Jerry worked in the woods for a few years until a job opened up at SD&S mill in Bingen, Wash. He worked his way up from a yarder operator. After six years, Jerry and Mary bought five acres a half-mile north of the Wind River Market where they built a nice home, along with a big shop. Jerry then started his own logging business, which he named Jerry Carter Co. The summer following the eruption of Mount St. Helens, Jerry’s company went to work opening roads that were blocked by ash. Jerry worked on the mountain for four years, putting in Bailey bridges.
Jerry was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation and applied for the U.S. Government sponsored “A8” program for minority contractors. He was not only accepted into the program but was selected for the Minority Contractor of the Year for Oregon and Washington in 1989.
With Jerry at the helm, his company did land clearing for the Bureau of Land Management. He later bought a rotovator and got into the business of building golf courses in the Northwest. Always the businessman, following his retirement, Jerry built storage rentals on his property. Jerry always grew a garden and loved to can.
Jerry and Mary were snowbirds who spent the winters in Mazatlan, Mexico. He tirelessly and lovingly took care of her for several years before her passing in 2012. They were married for over 56 years.
Jerry moved to Somerset Assisted Living in Longview in 2018 to be closer to family and enjoyed going out on the boat to fish with his son and great-grandchildren. Jerry is survived by his children, Debi Hart of Fairview, Ore., Mike (Brenda) Carter of Longview and Tammy (Jeff) Johnson of LaCenter, Wash.; three grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren. Jerry was proceeded in death by his wife Mary, and grandsons Kasey Collins, and Trent Carter. Per Jerry’s request, there will be no services.
