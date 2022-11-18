Jerry Carl Urness passed from natural causes Oct. 19, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born in Astoria, Ore., June 5, 1936, to Charles and Vivian Urness. He was the youngest of three boys. His older brothers were Charles (C.R.) and Edward Urness.
Jerry’s family moved from Bellingham, Wash., to Portland, Ore., then to Astoria, where Jerry was born. The family then moved back to Portland, where C.H. worked for A.B. Smith Chevrolet. C.H. then purchased the Studebaker dealership and located the dealership and family in The Dalles. Vivian (mother) agreed to this move as long as C.H. would sponsor the Junior American Legion Baseball team. This was the beginning of a very community-oriented family.
Jerry graduated from The Dalles High School in 1954. He was a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball, and baseball. He then attended college at the University of Oregon, where he played center field for the Oregon Ducks baseball team and was an active member of the Phi Delts. He made many lifelong friends and memories there.
After graduating from U of O, Jerry came back to The Dalles and married his high school, sweetheart Pamela Kay Rabens. They had three children, Kathy, Beth, and Craig, and were married for more than 43 years. Jerry then began his 50 years with the family business, C.H. Urness Motors Co.
Jerry was involved in many community events and organizations. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church and an active member of The Dalles Lions Club. He was an avid golfer at The Dalles Country Club, played and enjoyed tennis for many years, refereed high school basketball and volunteered for the fire department.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Pamela and son Craig. He is survived by his daughter Kathy, son in-law Steve Uhalde, daughter Beth, son in-law Jeff Bull, and his loving companion of many years, Sue Mason. Sue and her family held a very special place in his heart. Jerry is also survived by his sister in-law Marilyn Urness, his Aunt Muriel, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jerry had 12grandchildren: Mitchell, Mindy, Morgan, Katye, Brysen, Brooke, Haley, Curtis, Kevin, Jack, Emma, and Griffin. He has seven great-grandchildren.
Jerry loved time spent with his family and friends. He was a loving, generous and practical man with a quick wit and a good sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
At Jerry’s request, there will be no service. Contributions in his memory may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, The Dalles, The Dalles Lions Club, or School District 21 Foundation (attn. Reading program).
Condolences may be sent to the family at 415 E. Knoll St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
