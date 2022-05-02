Jeremy “Tad” Carroll of Mosier, Ore., passed away on April 26, 2022, at home with his family by his side. The reason for death was Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a rare and incurable seizure disorder. Tad was born April 22, 1974, in Vicksburg, Miss. He is survived by his loving, proud parents, Joe and Linda Carroll of Mosier, sister Callie Carroll and brother-in-law John Banks of Hillsboro, Ore., and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tad is preceded in death by grandparents William and Sue Carroll of Texarkana, Ark., and Dag and Helen Boothe of Sterling, Colo. Many support workers were important in Tad’s life, including Dustin Mears of The Dalles, Ore., his caregiver and treasured friend for 16 years.
Tad traveled extensively and lived in several states across the U.S. He graduated with the Elbert County Comprehensive High School Class of 1996 in Elberton, Ga. He was the first special education student to attend the high school prom and walk with his classmates in the graduation ceremony.
In his lifetime, Tad made a difference in so many lives. He led the way for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and was an advocate and educator for people with IDD. He was the first to help create and attend an Early Intervention school program for special needs children in Vicksburg, Miss., in 1978.
Locally, Tad received community and employment services at the Columbia Gorge Center, Opportunity Connections, and most recently with Community Access Services in The Gorge. He was employed as a lunch delivery person for Lilo’s Hawaiian BBQ in The Dalles, and for the past three years delivered his Tad’s Farm Fresh Eggs to many local customers.
Tad loved to be around people and his friends, and enjoyed music and dances put on by The Arc and Beta Sigma Phi. He was involved in Special Olympics bowling, liked going to the beach, and loved outdoor walks and off-road vehicle rides. Tad attended many summer camps including Camp Kiwanis at Mount Hood. He was often seen shopping with his support workers in The Dalles, Mosier, and Hood River, and enjoyed rides in his wheelchair accessible van.
Tad was involved in Employment First of Oregon and attended many conferences for IDD in Oregon. Tad and his family were the keynote presenters for the 2019 Oregon Vocational Rehabilitation In-Service, Human Connection: Influencing the way people succeed conference in Salem. He also presented a session on employment at 2019 Breaking Barriers Conference in Bend and his work experiences were the subject of an Oregon DHS podcast.
Tad’s father presented his unique job and life to legislators in Washington, D.C., by representing him in a “Congressional Briefing on Success of People with Disabilities Transitioning to Competitive Integrated Employment” at the Rayburn House Office. Tad’s featured picture on Oregon’s I Work We Succeed poster was displayed outside the hearing room door. His working experience and story are also included in a statewide college curriculum to introduce students to supported employment.
Tad was a positive, visible, and important part of his family and the Gorge community. He was a founding member of The Arc Mid-Columbia and advocated for inclusion for all. He was seen at many fundraising events for the IDD community. He had many loving friends and was known for his infectious smile and sweet personality. As Tad’s peer and friend said, “Tad was a bright spot in the world.”
A celebration of Tad’s life is planned for June 26. This will be an outdoor event with music, dancing, food, and friendship. For more information and the location, please call 541-980-5584. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
