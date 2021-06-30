Jenny Marie Cheadle (Blake) was born in The Dalles, Ore., to parents Mike Cheadle and Rhoda Carpenter on Feb. 24, 1977. Jenny grew up in The Dalles and attended The Dalles schools. She lived in the Gorge all her life. She died on June 5, 2021.
Jenny loved animals, finishing, dance, karate with her dad and being outdoors. Our Jenny had a heart as big as the sky. She was very loved by her family and had a sweet spirit that everyone loved.
She is survived by sister Kristin Fadness, her son Shane Blake, son Kaden Blake, and daughter Alyssa Blake, and grandchild Aden Blake, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
“Our sweet Jenny, rest in peace.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.