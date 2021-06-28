Jenny Marie Cheadle (Blake) was born in The Dalles, Ore., on Feb. 24, 1977, to parents Mike and Diana Cheadle and mother Rhonda Carpenter. Jenny grew up in The Dalles and attended The Dalles schools. She lived in the Gorge all her life. She died on June 5, 2021.
In Jenny’s short life, she had several brain surgeries, starting at age 5, that left her living with epilepsy. Jenny loved animals, finishing, dance, karate and being outdoors.
Our Jenny had a heart as big as the sky.
Jenny gave birth to five children, Shane, Kaden, Alyssa Blake, Gaberial and Steele. She had one grandchild, Aden Blake. She is additionally survived by sister Kristin Fadness (Cheadle) and brothers Stephen, Chad and Brandon, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
“Our sweet Jenny, rest in peace.”
