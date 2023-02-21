Jennifer Lynn (Burbank) Roch, 42, of Mosier, Ore., beloved wife of Eric S. Roch, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at home in Farmington, Conn. Jenny was born April 2, 1980, at Goose Hollow in Mosier, daughter of Joseph John and Sandra Leigh (Weagel) Burbank of Mosier.
Jenny and her older brother, Jacob John Burbank, were homeschooled. She took many courses, including a variety of cooking and dance classes. She loved to dance and wear costumes.
Jenny and her mother, Sandra, traveled extensively, not only in the U.S. but also Canada and Amsterdam, attending drug policy and reform conferences. In 2008, while hiking the Appalachian Trail, Jenny became engaged to Eric and they continued to live a life of adventure. Jenny married her loving husband, Eric, in 2010 in Husum, Wash., in the beautiful Columbia River Gorge. Every year they hosted family at Camp Longbow in Oregon for a celebrated family reunion.
Jenny was a certified Bowen Therapy Practitioner, but her greatest pride and joy was being a stay-at-home mom for her beloved daughter, Hannah Jane Roch.
Besides her husband, daughter and parents, Jenny is survived by her brother, Jacob Burbank and his wife Katrina of Wasco, Ore.; her in-laws, Douglas and Karen Roch of Farmington; her sister-in-law, Jennifer Avedisian and her husband Dave of Narragansett, R.I.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her half-sister, Jessica Erin Burbank, her maternal grandparents, Keith and Frances Weagel, her paternal grandparents, Joe and Roma Burbank and her uncle, Stanley Weagel.
Jenny was kind, caring, loving, thoughtful, selfless, compassionate, generous, talented and gracious. She impacted the lives of all she met and was loved by everyone. Rest in peace!
