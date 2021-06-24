Jennifer “Jean” Anderson passed away June 22, 2021, at her home in Hood River, Ore., with family by her side. Jean was born July 11, 1937, and was 83 years of age at the time of her passing.
Jean was a coalminers’ daughter and the fifth child born in Marianna, Penn., to Mary and Chester Rozak. She was born at home next door to her future husband, Alan. Jean and Alan “Andy” often walked to elementary school together and on hot summer nights played hide and seek (often hiding behind the same bush).
In September of 1951, Jean at the age of 14 moved to San Jose, Calif., with her family. Andy enlisted in the army in June of 1953 and while in basic training he received a letter from Jean and they corresponded for the next three years. Three weeks after his discharge, Andy drove cross country arriving on Jean’s 19th birthday and on Jan. 19, 1957, they married in Las Vegas, Nevada. To their union, Jean and Andy had three children, Jodi, Steve and Debbie.
Jean and Andy loved to travel making many car and airplane trips back to Pennsylvania, took many cruises and have visited six continents. While being a homemaker and mother, she worked in secretarial positions and retired from Sprint in 1992. Jean was a member of the Red Hat group and a volunteer at WAAAM since it opened in 2007. She also volunteered at Westside Elementary school for a number of years.
Jean is survived by her husband Andy, daughter Jodi (Steve) Slabaugh from Denton, Texas, Debbie (Jeff) Reiser from Milwaukie, Ore., daughter-in-law Terri Anderson from Hillsboro, Ore., grandchildren Kevin Slabaugh from The Colony, Texas, Stephanie Martin from Savannah, Texas, Eric Anderson from Aloha, Ore., Alex Anderson from Aloha, and Austin Anderson from Portland, Ore., and Ryan Reiser from Brightwood, Ore.. She is preceded in death by her son, Steve Anderson (2013).
Details for a time to celebrate Jean’s life and mourn her passing will be announced later. A private committal service was held at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery of Hood River.
Memorials are encouraged to be made in Jean’s name to WAAAM (Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum).
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
