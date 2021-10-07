Jeffrey Bryan Miller passed away April 21, 2019, in Umatilla County near Pendleton, Ore. Jeff was born on March 7, 1967, and was 52 years of age at the time of his passing.
Jeff was born in Portland, ORe., to Kenneth Verdon Miller and Janice Olivia (Monical). He was born in Portland but spent the majority of his early years in The Dalles, Ore., where his father had moved the family to set up a chiropractic practice. Jeff was a 1985 graduate from Wahtonka High School.
As kids, Jeff, and the neighborhood kids (including his brother, Craig) enjoyed exploring the wilderness areas near their childhood home and having amazing adventures. From the beginning, Jeff was always very sensitive and good-natured. He very much disliked conflict and would be the first to jump in and defuse a dangerous situation before if could spiral out of control. Jeff loved the TV series Star Trek as a child, and it remained and enduring source of nostalgia during family visits. Jeff had an extraordinary memory and could remember the names of people and even conversations that occurred decades prior. He would jokingly refer to his memory as his “memory banks.” He had a good sense of humor with an appreciation for the wacky and/or absurd and loved to laugh.
Jeff was a very spiritual person and seemed to know his life path early on. He developed a strong and personal connection with God and strove to live his life as selflessly as had Jesus. Very much a live-and-let-live type, Jeff sought to live his own truth unapologetically.
Jeff is survived by his parents; brother, Craig; and four step-sisters, Sandy Byers, Baraga Herman, Karen Martell and Brenda Derryberry.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Life in Christ Center, 3095 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.