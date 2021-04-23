Obituary: Jeffrey Krier

Jeffrey Cunningham Krier, March 24, 1950 to March 22, 2021
Always a force, Jeff’s life is summed up best in the words of his daughter Samantha:
“My dad left this earth and went to sing with the angels in heaven. My dad was such a gentle, kind soul, with a personality as big as the state of Texas. He was loud, funny, goofy, a sports fanatic — Giants, 49ers, UO Ducks were his favorite — he loved to sing, to watch and talk sports with anyone, loved food, was always dressed in a suit and tie, he was very religious and a devoted Episcopalian, a friend, a grandpa, a brother, an uncle, a cousin and father. He never missed a sporting event and sang the national anthem at just about every one of Josh’s and my games and was probably the loudest in the stands yelling 'Hubba Hubba!' If you knew my dad, you knew his zest for life. Due to physical and mental difficulties, the last few years were incredibly hard for him and he fought as hard as he could. It was his time, and he is no longer in pain, but in peace.”
Born in The Dalles to Dorothy Jean Cunningham and Malcolm Sampson Krier, he graduated from The Dalles High School and Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore. In 1977, he married Debbie Tooley. He was in sales most of his professional career (Meadow Outdoor Advertising) and volunteered in many community activities, using his powerful tenor voice in musical theater, the Cascade Singers, River City Dudes barbershop quartet, and sports announcing. He was a cradle Episcopalian, actively involved in St. Paul’s throughout his life.
He is survived by son Joshua Krier (Rachel) and daughters Samantha Tenneson (Andrew) and Katee Krier; five grandchildren; brother James Krier (Margey) and sister Patricia Krier (Tom); and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Jean.
When we can once again gather, hopefully in the summer or fall, there will be a celebration of life service at St. Paul’s with time to sing, share stories, and celebrate Jeff’s goodness and humor.
Donations may be made in Jeff’s name to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in The Dalles, Ore.
