On Sunday, July 23, 2023, we said goodbye to our dear friend and community legend Jeffrey “Coach” Donald Hughes, a long-time resident of Hood River, Ore.
Jeff was born in Cornwall, Ontario, on April 16, 1957, to Sheila and Robert Hughes. He was the oldest of three rambunctious brothers who the family kept busy with weekend ski days, swimming lessons at the beach, band classes, theater classes, and school sports. While at Saunders Secondary School, in London, Ontario, Jeff played trumpet in the school band, was president of the Athletic Council, a gymnast, wrestler, and skier. This is also where his life as a waterman began where he competed on multiple rowing crews which led to his winning a gold medal at the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta and two gold medals at the Montreal Canadian Games in 1978.
At the age of 21, Jeff moved to Banff, Alberta, to ski at world-class resorts such as Lake Louise, Sunshine Village, and Mount Norquay. While working at the Banff Springs Hotel and managing the hot springs, he started a windsurfing school on Lake Minnewanka. He continued west to Vancouver, where he worked at Whistler Mountain in the winters and continued his passion for windsurfing in the summers. During this time Coach went back to school and landed a job working on the Vancouver Stock Exchange. On his weekends, he began road-tripping down to Hood River and after narrowly missing out on an opportunity to compete in the 1984 Olympics as an exhibition sport, he packed up his bags and made the permanent move to Oregon.
Coach, the nickname most people know him by, helped pioneer the Canadian migration to Hood River and paved the way for the windsurfing industry in the Gorge. Coach was hired as the director for the school at Hood River Windsurfing and later became a founding member of Big Winds. His success in the wind sports industry opened up an opportunity for him to move to Maui, Hawaii, where he established and ran the Naish Maui Pro Center. The nickname Coach was given to Jeff early on from the Hood River Locals as well as the people coming from all around the world who he taught to windsurf. The name continued to ring true as he coached for the mity-might ski program for the Cooper Spur Race Team in the '90s and '00s.
There were very few places Coach could go without stopping for a catch up with a friend. If you knew Coach you have likely been caught trading stories in an aisle at the grocery store, on the beach waiting for the wind to come up or seated in his kitchen watching him cook an elaborate meal where he was happiest. A self-proclaimed foodie, Coach could be found whipping up award-winning guacamole for the Guac-off, battling a family member for the best-cooked salmon, or experimenting with the next latest and greatest kitchen tool.
Jeff’s notoriety and accomplishments may have earned him world fame, but his greatest pride was raising his daughter, Kaytlin, to whom he passed on his love for skiing, watersports, and eating sushi.
Coach, you inspired us to live life largely, to treat everyone with kindness, to lend a hand when you can and to have fun without limits. You will be remembered for your warm and welcoming smile, your vibrant stoke, and your genuine love for people. You will be greatly missed by your family, friends, the Hood River windsurfing community and beyond. We hope you’re skiing the lightest powder and windsurfing the biggest swell on your favorite 3.7.
Jeffrey “Coach” Hughes leaves behind his daughter Kaytlin Ross; son-in-law Cody Ross; his father Robert Hughes; his brothers Stuart and David Hughes; his cousins Peter Hughes, Jennifer Knibbs and Stephanie Loewen; his aunt Gwen Hughes; nephew John Hughes; nieces Alexandra and Shiloh Hughes; his loving extended family; and his many many friends in the community who considered him family.
Join us as we come to celebrate the life of “Coach” Jeff Hughes on Aug. 26.Please RSVP at hwww.eventcreate.com/e/jeffhughescelebrationlife. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Columbia Gorge Wind and Water Association.
