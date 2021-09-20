On Sept. 9, 2021, Janice B. Billings passed away peacefully at home to join a heavenly choir of angels. Janice was born on July 1, 1928, on a farm near Rock Rapids, Iowa, to John Blaine and Gertrude Burright. She graduated from Rock Rapids High School and a few years later attended Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. It was at Morningside that she became active with the college concert choir and was able to go on a tour of the eastern and southeastern United States. It was a highlight of her time in college.
Janice met and married Rex Billings while she was working as a supervisor for a local phone company in Iowa. They began their family there and then decided to move to The Dalles, Ore. The family began attending Gateway Presbyterian Church shortly after moving to Oregon, where Janice was a near 60 year member of that church. Her devotion to the Lord and her longtime service to the church, served as an inspiration to many who knew her.
Janice worked as a school library assistant at Colonel Wright Elementary for almost 20 years. Her fondness for reading and sharing that joy of reading with children was evident to the students she worked with. Janice volunteered, as well as served on the board, for The Dalles Art Center. She was active with the local Christian Women’s Council and held positions of leadership with that organization. Her passion for arts and crafts was expressed in creating clothing, mending and altering for others, and she was well known for her stuffed animal creations. Especially teddy bears!
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, an older sister, a special cousin and niece. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-love; Alan and Rita Scherl, Dennis and Carrie Billings, Rex Billings, Syd and Brandi Billings, Mearl Billings and Kim Morgan, and Bob and Robbin Billings, numerous beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Janice Billings to the Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation for an early childhood education scholarship dedicated in her name. Contributions may be made online at www.cgccfoundation.org/. give-now. Please note “In Memory of Janice Billings.” Checks can also be mailed to: CGCC Foundation, 400 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles, OR 97058. Please make checks payable to CGCC Foundation and include “In Memory of Janice Billings” in the memo. If you have questions, please contact the CGCC Foundation at 541-506-6104.
The family would also like to give special thanks to Hearts of Hospice and all of the wonderful people who were involved in Janice’s care during the last year of her life.
A private memorial service will be held on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. and an online viewing link can be obtained through her daughter-in-love, Kim Morgan. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
