Janet Lucille Swales, 80, passed away on May 2, 2021, in Lehi, Utah, with her family by her side.
Janet was born June 22, 1940, in Boulder, Colo., to Charles Wallace Sweeney and Lucille Vera Jackson. She was the youngest of three children, with two older brothers. Growing up, she was raised in Eastern Oregon, in the Mt. Vernon and John Day area. She attended Wheeler County High School, with the class of 1958.
On Aug. 1, 1958, she married Gerald Lee Swales in Klamath Falls, Ore. They were married for 62 years. Janet was a homemaker most of her life and raised four children. After having lived all over the Pacific Northwest, Janet and Jerry settled in The Dalles, Ore., to be near family. They lived in the same house for 37 years.
Janet was known in her church and neighborhood as a giving and selfless servant of God. She volunteered in many capacities, both in church and community organizations. She was often found behind the scenes working in the kitchen at many weddings, and funerals, as well as holiday celebrations in town. She was an amazing cook, and her family enjoyed learning their many cooking skills from her. Janet was also an avid genealogist, working for several years on her family trees.
Janet is survived by her four children, William (Cynthia) Swales, Texas, Dale Swales, Hillsboro, Gregory Swales, California, and Turena (Lance) Williams, Lehi, Utah; eight grandchildren, Billy (Leah) Swales, Jonathan Swales, Christopher Swales, Brandon (Erin) Williams, Kyle (Crystal) Williams, Whitney Williams, Chase Williams, and Natalie Williams; and nine great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Andrew, Brayden, Emma, Peter, Paxton, Ryker, Evelyn, and Claira.
A funeral was held on May 10 at the LDS church in The Dalles, and Janet was interred at Odd Fellows Cemetery in The Dalles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.